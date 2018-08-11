BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook falls early as England reply to India's 107

Cook falls early to 'absolute beauty'

  • From the section Cricket

England opener Alastair Cook falls early to an 'absolute beauty' from Ishant Sharma as England wobble in their reply to India's 107 in the second Test at Lord's.

FOLLOW LIVE:England v India - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Anderson stars as India crumble

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Cook falls early to 'absolute beauty'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

The Man City player you've never heard of

  • From the section News
Video

Highlights: Anderson stars as India crumble

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Johnson-Thompson 'gave everything' to win silver

Video

'Look at him go!' - Hudson-Smith wins 400m gold

Video

'I'd have to saw my leg off' - What if the Premier League had crazy new rules?

Video

Shaw's performance 'very complete' - Mourinho

Video

Asher-Smith fastest as GB trio through to 200m final

  • From the section Sport
Video

'It's been coming!' - Woakes removes India captain Kohli

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Who has got it?!' - Dramatic finish in 110m hurdles final

Video

Kohli 'fright' leads to Pujara run-out

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired