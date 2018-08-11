BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook falls early as England reply to India's 107
Cook falls early to 'absolute beauty'
- From the section Cricket
England opener Alastair Cook falls early to an 'absolute beauty' from Ishant Sharma as England wobble in their reply to India's 107 in the second Test at Lord's.
