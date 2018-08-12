T20 Blast: Somerset qualify with win over Glamorgan

Corey Anderson hit sixes into a local car park and graveyard in Taunton

Vitality Blast, Cooper Associates County Ground Somerset 210-8 (20 overs): Anderson 72, Hildreth 47; van der Gugten 2-27, Salter 2-34 Glamorgan 181-9 (20 overs) Meschede 35; Waller 4-25 Somerset (2 pts) won by 29 runs

Somerset reached the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast with a convincing 29-run victory over Glamorgan after piling up 210-8.

New Zealand star Corey Anderson blasted 72 off just 30 balls with some enormous hitting in the second half of the innings.

That left Glamorgan with a formidable target and spinner Max Waller claimed regular wickets with 4-25.

They can still reach the last eight with a victory over Sussex at Hove.

Anderson's remarkable assault came after Somerset were restricted to 75-3 at the half-way point of their innings, Andrew Salter's 2-34 the pick of the bowling performances.

Seven of Glamorgan's batsmen got a start, but Craig Meschede's 35 was the top score as they offered a series of catches in the deep, four of them going to sub fielder Craig Overton and two to brother Jamie.

Somerset batsman Corey Anderson told BBC Sport Wales:

"Taunton's one of those places where you don't have to pressurise yourself into making sure you're ahead of the game, if you get the right balls you can definitely catch up (the run-rate) and get a big total on the board.

"Max and guys like that did an outstanding job to put a dent in their (batting), I was off the park with a little hamstring twinge so I owe (Craig Overton) a few beers for the catches

"Any time you score 200 is nice and to get another win is perfect, so with one game left in the pool, hopefully we can secure first or second spot and have the home quarter-final."

Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft told BBC Sport Wales:

"The last five overs went for more than we would have liked but the guys (bowling) at that stage have done it for years at Glamorgan, Corey Anderson came off and it was his day.

"But even not batting the way we wanted, we got 180. When you're chasing a total like that, you're not guaranteed those massive overs so you have to try to keep up with the run-rate, we had to go for everything and it didn't quite come off.

"But if someone had said over the last six games, you'd win five... then we'd have taken it."