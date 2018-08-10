T20 Blast: Ingram leads Glamorgan thrashing of Hampshire

From the section

Vitality Blast, Sophia Gardens Hampshire 151-8 (20 overs): Roussouw 50, Vince 30; Meschede 3-21, Salter 2-16, Hogan 2-32 Glamorgan 155-2 (15.5 overs): Ingram 71*, Meschede 32, Carlson 31* Glamorgan (2 pts) won by 8 wickets

Glamorgan cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Hampshire, reaching 155-2 with 4.1 overs to spare.

Captain Colin Ingram again led the way, smashing 71 not out off 40 balls.

Struggling Hampshire started at lightning speed through Rilee Roussow (50 off 24) and James Vince (30 off 13).

But Glamorgan restricted them to 151-8 as wickets tumbled, with Andrew Salter claiming 2-16 and Craig Meschede 3-21 in tight spells.

Ingram made short work of the target, thrashing six fours and four sixes, with fine support coming from Meschede (32) and Kiran Carlson (31 not out off 21 balls).

Glamorgan's fifth successive win takes them to third in the T20 South Group with three matches to play.