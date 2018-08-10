BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Hampshire - Colin Ingram hits massive six

'I reckon that's as far as I've ever seen a six hit'

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram hit a massive six on his way to a match-winning 71 not out in the T20 Blast game against Hampshire.

Available to UK users only.

Video

