BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli falls for 24 to Chris Woakes
'It's been coming!' - Woakes removes India captain Kohli
- From the section Cricket
England's Chris Woakes removes captain Virat Kohli as India collapse on the second day of the second Test at Lord's.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - in-play clips, radio & text
WATCH MORE: Kohli 'fright' leads to Pujara run-out
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired