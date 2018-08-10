BBC Sport - England v India: James Anderson dismisses Vijay with fifth ball

Anderson dismisses Vijay with fifth ball

  Cricket

England's James Anderson dismisses Murali Vijay in the first over of the day in the delayed second Test against India at Lord's.

