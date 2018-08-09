BBC Sport - T20 Blast Highlights: Lancashire Lightning beat Yorskhire Vikings by six wickets in Roses match

Highlights: Lancashire cruise to Roses win over Yorkshire

Watch highlights of Lancashire Lightning's run chase as they beat local rivals Yorkshire Vikings by six wickets in the T20 Blast.

WATCH MORE:Diving Willey catch removes Lilley in Roses match

WATCH MORE: Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning - In-play highlights

Available to UK users only.

