Glamorgan: Colin Ingram's a 'great leader', says Maynard

Colin Ingram (centre) took over the Glamorgan T20 captaincy from Jacques Rudolph

Vitality Blast Glamorgan v Hampshire Date: Friday 10 August Time: 19:00 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Radio Solent via BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales; coverage on BBC Radio Solent

Glamorgan batting coach Matthew Maynard says captain Colin Ingram is in "amazing" form as he tries to lead the county into the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

Ingram had scores of 89 and 46 not out in his last two games after illness.

"The meticulous way he goes through practice is a great example to any young player, it's brilliant having him as leader," said Maynard.

Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder David Lloyd could return against Hampshire.

Glamorgan are well placed to reach the quarter-finals with four games to go, thanks to a run of four successive wins, with Ingram averaging 63 with the bat.

They face a Hampshire side with just one win to their credit before matches against fellow top-four challengers in Somerset, Sussex, and Surrey.

"Chilled" approach

"Three wins will definitely do it, two wins will probably do it, and one win might do," summed up Maynard, a former Glamorgan captain and head coach.

"But you can't look at it like that, you've just got to win every game.

"We do all our technical and tactical work on practice days and in the morning when you might have to go over certain things. But you have to keep those emotions as level as you can."

David Lloyd was the top scorer in Glamorgan's opening win over Hampshire

Lloyd is back in contention for a place after missing seven games with a serious finger injury which needed an operation.

"I just dived forward to stop one [in the field], looked down and it was a bit of a mess," said Lloyd.

"It just kept on dislocating, even with strapping, and it was either 12 weeks with a cast or four weeks with an operation so I took the quicker option.

"I'm excited [to be back], the last three to four weeks have been frustrating, so hopefully I can come back and add a bit of buzz to the group."

Glamorgan (from): Meschede, Donald, Ingram (capt), Carlson, Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Selman, Wagg, Salter, Smith, Van der Gugten, Hogan, Lawlor, Carey.

Hampshire (from): Vince (capt), Roussouw, Northeast, Alsop (wk), Dawson, Weatherley, Berg, Wood, Steyn, Stevenson, Ur Rahman, McManus, Abbott, Edwards, Lintott.