England v India: Rain delays start of second Test at Lord's

India beat England by 95 runs on their previous tour in 2014

Rain delayed the start of the second Test between England and India at Lord's.

Play was scheduled to start at 11:00 BST, but steady rain kept the covers on the pitch and prevented the toss at 10:30.

Neither team have named their final XI, although 20-year-old batsman Ollie Pope will make his England debut.

England lead the five-match series 1-0 after a thrilling 31-run win at Edgbaston.

Showers are forecast for much of the day.