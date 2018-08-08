BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Somerset's Johann Myburgh breaks bat while hitting boundary in win over Hampshire
'He's broken his bat' - but Myburgh still hits a boundary
- From the section Cricket
Somerset opener Johann Myburgh breaks his bat in two when hitting a boundary in their six-wicket win at Hampshire in the T20 Blast.
WATCH MORE: Myburgh's unbeaten 54 seals Somerset win
Somerset beat Hampshire in T20 Blast - watch the best moments
Available to UK users only
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired