T20 Blast: Durham go top, leaders Somerset win again and Northants triumph at last

T20 Blast: Johann Myburgh's unbeaten 54 guides Somerset to six-wicket win at Hampshire

Nathan Rimmington took three wickets in a fine team bowling display as Durham beat Leicestershire by 14 runs to go top of the T20 Blast North Group.

The Jets made 156-6 at Chester-le-Street, with Tom Latham making 52.

Leicestershire were in deep trouble at 33-5, but Colin Ackermann's 74 gave them hope before he became Rimmington's third victim to leave them on 122-6.

Ned Eckersley hit an unbeaten 39 in his side's 142-6 but Durham held on easily to go a point clear of Worcestershire.

Durham have won eight of their 11 games but have played one match more than the Rapids as well as Yorkshire and Lancashire in third and fourth respectively.

Northants win at last

Only the top four qualify for the quarter-finals and Durham are even closer to progressing following fifth-placed Derbyshire's shock defeat against Northants, who won their first T20 match in 11 attempts this season.

The Falcons would have gone above Lancashire into fourth with victory, but Josh Cobb hit four sixes and seven fours in a stunning unbeaten 73 from 37 balls as his side chased down 177-6.

Derbyshire opener Billy Godleman made a T20-best 77, but Cobb helped the Steelbacks reaching their target with seven wickets in hand and 10 balls remaining.

Myburgh leads way for Somerset

'He's broken his bat' - but Myburgh still hits a boundary

In the South Group, leaders Somerset had little trouble chasing 130 to earn a six-wicket victory over Hampshire, their eighth in 11 matches.

Jerome Taylor took three wickets as Hampshire posted a modest down 129-8, which featured a top score of 30 from Sam Northeast.

Opener Johann Myburgh, who this week announced his retirement at the end of the season, led the way with an unbeaten 54 from 47 balls, while a thrilling 17-ball 25 from Corey Anderson helped secure victory with seven deliveries to spare.

Somerset stretched their lead over Kent at the top of the table to three points, having played a game more, while Hampshire have won only one of their 10 T20 matches this season.