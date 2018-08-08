BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Southern Vipers skipper Suzie Bates stars in 16-run win over Yorkshire Diamonds
Skipper Bates stars as Vipers beat Diamonds
- From the section Cricket
Southern Vipers captain Suzie Bates helps her team beat Yorkshire Diamonds by 16 runs, Bates finished with figures of 4-26 and had a role in five of the last six Diamonds wickets.
Watch the best moments as Southern Vipers beat Yorkshire Diamonds
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired