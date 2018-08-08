BBC Sport - Warwickshire's Ian Bell has told BBC WM's Bears Podblast he was on the verge of retirement

I wasn't in a good place - Bell

Warwickshire batsman Ian Bell tells BBC WM's Bears Podblast he was on the verge of retirement following a difficult spell last summer.

The 36-year-old stood down as Bears captain in August 2017 after struggling for form, while readjusting to county cricket.

But, after finding form again Bell says he would now be open to an England recall, if required.

Top videos

Video

I wasn't in a good place - Bell

Video

Ouch! Decathlete's pole snaps mid-vault

  • From the section Diving
Video

Swansea boss Potter 'just like Pep'

Video

Lancashire fall short against Durham in thrilling final over

Video

Hughes pips Prescod to win 100m gold

Video

Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

Video

'Future bright for British sprinting' - Johnson & Lewis analysis

Video

Highlights: Lee smashes six sixes to set up Surrey win

Video

'Fabulous' last leg secures GB freestyle relay gold

Video

Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold

Video

GB's Cheng and Toulson win diving gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Laugher takes 1m springboard gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

'Liverpool were Man City's bogey team last season'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired