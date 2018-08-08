Quinton de Kock: South Africa withdraw batsman from Nottinghamshire spell

Quinton de Kock has played 35 Tests for South Africa since making his Test debut against Australia in February 2014

Quinton de Kock has been withdrawn from his proposed stint with Nottinghamshire at the request of Cricket South Africa.

The left-handed batsman, 25, was due to appear in four Championship matches.

"We're disappointed because we would have been stronger with him in the side," Notts director of cricket Mick Newell told the club website.

"But he has a central contract with Cricket South Africa and there is always some risk when you sign a player of his profile."

De Kock was set to replace New Zealander Ross Taylor, whose stint at Trent Bridge finished at the end of June, and play in four of Nottinghamshire's last five Division One fixtures in August and September.

The Johannesburg-born player has scored 1,925 runs at an average of 36.32 in 35 Test appearances for the Proteas.

De Kock was recently named as stand-in captain for South Africa's final two one-day internationals against Sri Lanka, replacing the injured Faf Du Plessis.

Notts are currently third in the County Championship, 43 points behind leaders Surrey.