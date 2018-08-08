BBC Sport - Surrey's Ebony Rainford-Brent trips over bag on boundary during game with Lancashire
That's embarrassing! Surrey boss trips over bag on boundary
- From the section Women's Cricket
Surrey director of cricket and TMS commentator Ebony Rainford-Brent trips over a bag while trying to return a ball hit for six during their Women's Super League game against Lancashire.
