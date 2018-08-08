BBC Sport - Surrey's Ebony Rainford-Brent trips over bag on boundary during game with Lancashire

That's embarrassing! Surrey boss trips over bag on boundary

Surrey director of cricket and TMS commentator Ebony Rainford-Brent trips over a bag while trying to return a ball hit for six during their Women's Super League game against Lancashire.

Top videos

Video

That's embarrassing! Surrey boss trips over bag on boundary

Video

Lancashire fall short against Durham in thrilling final over

Video

Hughes pips Prescod to win 100m gold

Video

Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

Video

'Future bright for British sprinting' - Johnson & Lewis analysis

Video

Highlights: Lee smashes six sixes to set up Surrey win

Video

'Fabulous' last leg secures GB freestyle relay gold

Video

Scott 'steals' 200m freestyle gold

Video

GB's Cheng and Toulson win diving gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Laugher takes 1m springboard gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

'Liverpool were Man City's bogey team last season'

Video

Stretch out with Team GB skier Cheshire

Video

GB's Walls wins elimination race gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired