Kia Super League: Lizelle Lee's 70 helps Stars threaten Thunder top three hopes

Lizelle Lee hit her first half-century in this year's Women's Super League at Old Trafford

Lizelle Lee and Sarah Taylor both hit half-centuries as Surrey Stars thrashed Lancashire Thunder to keep alive their Women's Super League final day hopes.

Victory for Thunder would have opened up a big gap between the top and bottom three, but they went down by 55 runs on home soil at Old Trafford.

Lee made 70 and Taylor 51, sharing a second-wicket stand of 94, as the Stars posted 167-8 from their 20 overs.

However, Dane van Niekerk took 3-20 as the hosts were bowled out for 112.

Evelyn Jones top-scored with 40 in this meeting of third against fourth, but Thunder never recovered from the loss of their star Indian international Harmanpreet Kaur, who was run out without facing a ball.

Having lost to Lancashire off the penultimate ball at The Oval last week, this victory moves the Stars to within one point of the Thunder with four games left.

The final round of fixtures is on 18 August to determine who will figure on Finals Day at Hove on 27 August.