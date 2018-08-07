Liam Norwell: Warwickshire sign Gloucestershire seamer on three-year deal

Liam Norwell made his first-class debut for Gloucestershire in 2011

Warwickshire have signed right-arm seamer Liam Norwell from Gloucestershire on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old Dorset-born ex-Cornwall paceman will leave in September after eight years on the staff at Bristol before joining the Bears for pre-season training in November.

"Liam is a fantastic addition," said Bears sport director Ashley Giles.

"The transformation of our squad has been talked about a lot and we've made good progress in the last 12 months."

Norwell said: "I'm really excited to be joining Warwickshire. The club has a lot of ambition, a great coaching set-up and a squad that I believe can compete in all formats for silverware and be successful for a long period.

"I've really enjoyed my time with Gloucestershire, but right now I feel it's time for a new challenge to try and push myself to be as successful as I can in cricket."

Norwell has taken 283 wickets across all formats since making his senior debut in 2011, recording his best in 2017 when he took 59 wickets at an average of 17.39 for Gloucestershire in the County Championship.