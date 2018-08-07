Johann Myburgh: Somerset batsman to retire at end of the season

Somerset batsman Johann Myburgh has scored 257 runs in this year's T20 Blast, including an unbeaten 103 against Essex

Somerset batsman Johann Myburgh will retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who is on a white-ball contract this year, has scored 1,332 first-class runs at an average of 33.30 since joining the club in 2014.

"I have felt so at home here in Taunton," the South Africa-born player said in an open letter to supporters.

"I have made friendships that will last forever and I'm convinced I now have Somerset blood pumping in my veins."

Right-hander Myburgh has contributed in one-day cricket during his long-standing career, scoring 2,949 runs in List A matches since 2000 and 1,945 runs in T20 competitions.

He hit an unbeaten 103 in 44 balls for Somerset against Essex in the T20 Blast last Friday.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry described Myburgh as "a key member of the Somerset family".

"Not only is he an outstanding cricketer and athlete, he is a gentleman, a leader and a friend to all associated with the club," he added.