Harry Finch: Sussex batsman signs "multi-year" contract

Harry Finch made his first-team debut in 2013

Sussex batsman Harry Finch has signed a new "multi-year" contract.

The 23-year-old has scored 540 runs in nine first-class innings so far this season.

Finch joins captain Ben Brown, spinner Danny Briggs and batsman Tom Haines in extending his deal with the County Ground side this summer.

He said: "I'm delighted to have committed myself to this great club for the next few seasons. It's a fantastic place to play and develop."