England v India: Debutant Ollie Pope confident heading into Test arena

Ollie Pope (right) has scored 684 runs for Surrey in this year's County Championship

England v India, second Specsavers Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 9-13 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. In-play clips and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

England batsman Ollie Pope says he will not feel out of his depth when he makes his debut in the second Test against India at Lord's on Thursday.

The Surrey man, 20, comes into the side after England won the first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs on Saturday.

He has played just 15 first-class matches and is the third England debutant in four matches aged 20 or under, after Dom Bess and Sam Curran.

"I feel confident walking into the Test arena," Pope told BBC Radio 5 live.

"I understand some people might think it's a bit early or 'la di da'. But I feel confident in my game and I feel like I'm obviously on the back of some form.

"So far I've never felt out of my depth."

The right-hander is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One this season, with 684 at an average of 85.50.

"No matter what happens, Test cricket is the dream," he added. "It's the pinnacle for any cricketer in the world, so to get that call was pretty special.

"I knew I was going to start for Surrey this season and my main aim was to keep my spot in the side.

"I wouldn't have really believed it to be honest [getting an England call-up], but obviously it's been a pretty special start to the season and hopefully it continues."

Inspired to try cricket? Find out how to get into cricket with our inclusive guide.

Pope also hopes to follow Surrey team-mate Curran's lead after the bowler impressed at Edgbaston.

"The way he played last week can give me confidence to know I can do it," said Pope.

"I've played with him since we were 14, 15 - as soon as he came over from Zimbabwe - and we've gone through the same path. I have confidence in my own game to take the next step.

"You hear stories of some of the greats of the game, people like Alastair Cook. I think he was 20 when he made his debut, so it's not like it hasn't been done before.

"Hopefully I take my chance."

Bumrah ruled out for India

India have confirmed seamer Jasprit Bumrah will not return from injury in time to play in the second Test.

The 24-year-old broke his left thumb in a Twenty20 international against Ireland at the end of June.

"He's bowling fit right now, but it's too early to put him into a game-like situation," said bowling coach Bharat Arun.

"The plaster on his hand needs to come off first. He's out of contention for the second Test."

The tourists also have to decide whether to play a second spinner at Lord's, with left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and slow left-armer Ravindra Jadeja the options to partner off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"It's a good choice, a tough one too," said Arun. "We'll take a look at the wicket, but our bowlers did extremely well in the last game."