BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Lancashire fall short against Durham in thrilling final over

Needing six runs from the final over Lancashire Lightning lose three wickets to 19-year-old Liam Trevaskis in a tense finale as Durham win by four runs in the T20 Blast.

Durham Jets defeat Lancashire Lightning - relive with highlights

