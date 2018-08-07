BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Lizelle Lee smashes six sixes to set up victory for Surrey Stars

Lizelle Lee hits six maximums as she powers her way to 70 off 37 balls to set up Surrey Stars' 55-run victory over Lancashire Thunder in the Women's Super League.

Surrey Stars defeat Lancashire Thunder - relive with highlights

