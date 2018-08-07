BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Lizelle Lee smashes six sixes to set up victory for Surrey Stars
Highlights: Lee smashes six sixes to set up Surrey win
- From the section Cricket
Lizelle Lee hits six maximums as she powers her way to 70 off 37 balls to set up Surrey Stars' 55-run victory over Lancashire Thunder in the Women's Super League.
Surrey Stars defeat Lancashire Thunder - relive with highlights
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired