Zahir Khan: Lancashire sign Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner

Afghanistan spinner Zahir Khan
Zahir Khan helped Afghanistan gain Test status last year

Lancashire have signed Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Zahir Khan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has played eight T20s and taken 15 wickets at an average of 13.53 and 34 wickets at 13.14 in seven first-class games.

He helped Afghanistan reach the Under-19 World Cup semi-final in 2016.

"He is an exciting prospect and gives us another option with the ball," Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple told the club website.

Khan added: "It's always been an ambition of mine to play county cricket in England to test myself against some of the world's best players."

Lancashire resume their T20 Blast campaign at home to Durham on Tuesday.

The Red Rose currently sit fourth in the north table with five matches remaining.

