Callum Ferguson: Worcestershire secure Australia batsman's return for 2019

Callum Ferguson.
Callum Ferguson has hit three centuries for Worcestershire, including a record-breaking 192 against Leicestershire

Australia batsman Callum Ferguson has committed to a second successive summer with Worcestershire.

The 33-year-old, who has hit three tons this season, will return as the county's main overseas player for 2019.

Ferguson recorded the highest-ever List A score by a Worcestershire batsman, with 192 on his debut against Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.

"He has fitted in superbly so it was a no-brainer to have him come back," said head coach Kevin Sharp.

Sharp added: "The 192 against Leicestershire was up there with the best innings you will see.

"He has got a good record in all formats, he has loved it here and he has great relationships with everyone with the club."

Ferguson has been playing purely limited-overs cricket this summer, but could feature in all formats next year.

