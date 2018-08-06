BBC Sport - James Anderson 'perfectly fine' after golf mishap

Ouch! Anderson 'fine' after golf mishap

England bowler James Anderson suffers a painful moment while playing golf as his shot cannons into a tree root and hits him in the face.

Pictures from Stuart Broad's Instagram.

WATCH MORE: Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Top videos

Video

Ouch! Anderson 'fine' after golf mishap

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Ireland thrashed in World Cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Watch: Red card, penalty, late goal - Steven Gerrard's first league game has it all

Video

'If the cameraman jumps that might fall in'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Chelsea looked like they were tired'

Video

'Third time lucky' - Davies delighted to win Euro gold

Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos

Video

Highlights: 'This is unbelievable!' Catalans Dragons stun St Helens

Video

Festivals, mini golf & flossing - Daley explores Glasgow

  • From the section Diving
Video

Kenny delighted with gold, despite 'mum guilt'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired