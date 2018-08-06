Tom Haines: Teenage Sussex batsman agrees new 'multi-year contract'

Tom Haines
Tom Haines averages 30.80 with the bat in first-class cricket

Teenage batsman Tom Haines has signed a new contract with Sussex.

The 19-year-old, who scored his maiden first-class century against Durham in June, has agreed a "multi-year deal".

"Tom's a young player who I believe has a big future in the game," Sussex boss Jason Gillespie told the club website.

"He made the most of his call-up against Durham in the Championship earlier this season and I am sure if he continues to perform he will have plenty more opportunities to come."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired