England v India: 'Two or three guys' must step up for Ben Stokes - Trevor Bayliss

England v India, second Specsavers Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 9-13 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. In-play clips and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

England will need "two or three guys to step up" for the absent Ben Stokes in the second Test against India at Lord's, says coach Trevor Bayliss.

All-rounder Stokes was left out of the squad because his affray trial starts in Bristol on Monday, three days before the Test.

The 27-year-old took 4-40 in the second innings to help seal England's pulsating 31-run win at Edgbaston.

"Someone else has got to take up the slack," Bayliss said.

"Someone, or two or three guys, will have to do the extra yards. That will be a telling factor for the next match."

England called up Surrey batsman Ollie Pope in place of Dawid Malan, while all-rounder Chris Woakes returns to the squad after injury.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali keeps his place in the 13-man squad alongside uncapped Essex seamer Jamie Porter.

Curran 'wants to be in the fight'

England collapsed from 216-3 to 287 in the first innings in Birmingham and slipped to 87-7 in the second before Sam Curran's 63 from number eight took them to 180.

The left-hander also made 24 in the first innings, and finished with five wickets as he was named man of the match in only his second Test.

Bayliss said the 20-year-old "wants to be in the fight".

"He's just like his brother [Tom, who played two Tests in Australia]. They want the ball, they want to do the batting and they just want it all the time," he said.

"For us, he's picked for his bowling. You can see in the way he plays that there's a good chance of him being able to bat number six."

'Batting collapses are a concern'

Batsmen struggled throughout the game in conditions conducive to swing bowling, with Joe Root's 70 the highest score by an England batsman.

Captain Virat Kohli top-scored in both India innings with 149 and 51, while the next biggest contribution was Shikhar Dhawan's 26.

Asked about England's repeated collapses, Bayliss said: "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a concern. It always has been.

"In this game, it's got to be taken in context. The four innings, there were wickets falling left right and centre - all batters were in trouble."

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-62 and 3-59, bowling England opener Alastair Cook in both innings.

Bayliss added: "We're very much in the hunt. When the ball's moving, we've shown that a few of their guys do struggle.

"I'm sure they'll be going away working out how they can play it, as we're going working on how to play the off-spin."

England have won only four of the past 10 Tests at Lord's, including a 95-run defeat by India on their previous tour in 2014.