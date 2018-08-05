England v India: Ollie Pope replaces Dawid Malan for second Test at Lord's

England v India, second Specsavers Test Venue: Lord's Date: 9-13 August Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and the BBC Sport website. In-play clips and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Full tour details

England have called up uncapped batsman Ollie Pope in place of Dawid Malan for the second Test against India at Lord's starting on Thursday.

Surrey's Pope, 20, is the second highest run-scorer in County Championship Division One this season, with 684 at an average of 85.50.

Chris Woakes replaces fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes, whose trial for alleged affray beings on Monday.

England won a thrilling first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs on Saturday.

England squad for second Test

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.

Who is Ollie Pope?

Pope averages 63.25 in 15 first-class matches, having made his debut in July 2017.

He scored a century in his third first-class game, and three hundreds this summer have helped Surrey to the top of the Championship table.

Pope bats at six for his county, although he made an unbeaten 50 at number five for England Lions against India in the tour match at New Road before the Test series.

"Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career," said national selector Ed Smith, who described him as the "standout batsman" in Division One.

"The selection panel believe Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket."

Left-hander Malan, 30, is averaging only 16.89 in nine Test innings since last winter's Ashes.

He made eight and 20 batting at four at Edgbaston and has scored only one century - 140 against Australia in Perth last winter - in 15 Tests since making his debut against South Africa last summer.

"Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas conditions," said Smith.

Although he took three catches at Edgbaston, he also dropped three, including Virat Kohli on 21. The India captain went on to make 149 in the first innings.

