Virat Kohli: India captain becomes world number one Test batsman

Virat Kohli has become the number one Test batsman in the world following his century in India's 31-run defeat by England at Edgbaston.

The India captain, who has moved to the top of the International Cricket Council rankings, scored 149 not out in the first innings and 51 in the second.

Kohli, 29, has ended former Australia skipper Steve Smith's 32-month reign as the top Test batsman.

Smith is currently serving a 12-month international ban for ball-tampering.

Kohli, who has scored 22 tons in 67 matches, said his first century in England "does not matter" after defeat on Saturday.

He is the first Indian to top the rankings since Sachin Tendulkar in June 2011.

Meanwhile, England seamer James Anderson has retained his place at the top of the Test bowling rankings with four wickets in Birmingham.

ICC Test batting rankings

1. Virat Kohli (India) 934 points

2. Steve Smith (Australia) 929

3. Joe Root (England) 865

4. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 847

5. David Warner (Australia) 820

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (India) 791

7. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) 754

8. Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka) 733

9. Dean Elgar (South Africa) 724

10. Aiden Markram (South Africa) 703