BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Callum Ferguson ton leads Worcestershire to 72-run victory over Notts

Ferguson ton helps Worcestershire beat Notts

Worcestershire Rapids batsman Callum Ferguson scores an unbeaten 102 from 56 balls to help his side beat Notts Outlaws by 72 runs in the T20 blast.

