BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Callum Ferguson ton leads Worcestershire to 72-run victory over Notts
Ferguson ton helps Worcestershire beat Notts
- From the section Cricket
Worcestershire Rapids batsman Callum Ferguson scores an unbeaten 102 from 56 balls to help his side beat Notts Outlaws by 72 runs in the T20 blast.
WATCH MORE: 'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired