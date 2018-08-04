T20 Blast: Glamorgan bid for third straight win away at Middlesex

Colin Ingram has played for Glamorgan since 2015

Vitality Blast, Middlesex v Glamorgan Date: Sunday 5 August Time: 14:30 BST Venue: Old Deer Park, Richmond Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio London and BBC Sport Wales via BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan will bid to keep in touch with the top four of the T20 Blast South Group at struggling Middlesex.

Captain Colin Ingram has recovered from illness for Glamorgan, while Graham Wagg has to pass medical tests after a head injury.

Glamorgan batsman Usman Khawaja and Middlesex spinner Ashton Agar have both left to join the Australia A squad.

England paceman Steve Finn is among four players added to the Middlesex team which went down to Surrey.

Batsman/ off-spinner Callum Taylor is named in a Glamorgan first-team squad for the first time.

Glamorgan all-rounder Craig Meschede has been named in the Germany squad for a World T20 qualifying tournament in the Netherlands on 29 and 30 August.

Middlesex (from): Stirling, Gubbins, Eskinazi, Morgan (capt), Franklin, Holden, Simpson, Scott, White (wk), Fuller, Harris, Barber, Patel, Finn.

Glamorgan (from): Donald, Selman, Meschede, Ingram, Carlson, Cooke, Wagg, Lawlor, Cullen, Taylor, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan.