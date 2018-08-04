Club cricket results in NI
NCU Premier League
Waringstown are now joint leaders of the Premier League thanks to their victory over North Down. However they have played one more game than co-leaders CIYMS. Instonians are third on 20 points with Carrickfergus, Muckamore, and CSNI all on 16. North Down have 12 and Armagh are bottom on four points.
CSNI v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 226 M Gilmour 68
CSNI 227-6 A Malan 104, M Topping 47
CSNI won by four wickets
Instonians v Muckamore
Muckamore 232 F Iqbal 56, C Drummond 52
Instonians 233-7 A White 77, R McKinley 65, M Humphreys 31 no
Instonians won by three wickets with three balls to spare
North Down v Waringstown
Waringstown 337-6 A Dennison 147, J Hall 80
North Down 250 R Pretorious 82, C Robinson 38
Waringstown won by 87 runs
CIYMS v Armagh - postponed
North West Premier League
With three games remaining Bready have opened up a 33 point advantage over Coleraine at the top of the North West Premier League so victory for the leaders when they face their rivals next Saturday could virtually decide the title.
Coleraine v Donemana
Donemana 151 (47 overs) M. Cooray 36, G Hume 3-12
Coleraine 152-8 (48 overs) M Poskitt 66
Coleraine won by two wickets
Strabane v Bready
Bready 233-8 D Scanlon 69 no: R Gallagher 3-41
Strabane 159 (42 overs) R Logue 54, R Gaur 49; A Lucas 4-34
Bready won by 74 runs
Brigade v Fox Lodge
Fox Lodge 141 (41 overs) C Tshiki 47, R. MacBeth 3-40
Brigade 142-4 (33.1 overs) J Thompson 50 no
Brigade won by six wickets
Eglinton v Ardmore
Ardmore 291-4 D Curry 84, S Lazars 61
Eglinton 158 (33 overs) A Millar 57
Ardmore won by 133 runs
NCU Junior Cup Final
An unbeaten half-century from Michael Stewart helped Templepatrick beat Cliftonville Academy by 46 runs in the NCU Junior Cup final at Muckamore. It was the Ballyclare side's first triumph in the competition's 127-year history.
Cliftonville Academy v Templepatrick
Templepatrick 225-8 M Stewart 58 no, J Terrett 3-35
Cliftonville Academy 179 D Menaul 46
Templepatrick won by 46 runs