Club cricket results in NI

NCU Premier League

Waringstown are now joint leaders of the Premier League thanks to their victory over North Down. However they have played one more game than co-leaders CIYMS. Instonians are third on 20 points with Carrickfergus, Muckamore, and CSNI all on 16. North Down have 12 and Armagh are bottom on four points.

CSNI v Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus 226 M Gilmour 68

CSNI 227-6 A Malan 104, M Topping 47

CSNI won by four wickets

Instonians v Muckamore

Muckamore 232 F Iqbal 56, C Drummond 52

Instonians 233-7 A White 77, R McKinley 65, M Humphreys 31 no

Instonians won by three wickets with three balls to spare

North Down v Waringstown

Waringstown 337-6 A Dennison 147, J Hall 80

North Down 250 R Pretorious 82, C Robinson 38

Waringstown won by 87 runs

CIYMS v Armagh - postponed

North West Premier League

With three games remaining Bready have opened up a 33 point advantage over Coleraine at the top of the North West Premier League so victory for the leaders when they face their rivals next Saturday could virtually decide the title.

Coleraine v Donemana

Donemana 151 (47 overs) M. Cooray 36, G Hume 3-12

Coleraine 152-8 (48 overs) M Poskitt 66

Coleraine won by two wickets

Strabane v Bready

Bready 233-8 D Scanlon 69 no: R Gallagher 3-41

Strabane 159 (42 overs) R Logue 54, R Gaur 49; A Lucas 4-34

Bready won by 74 runs

Brigade v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 141 (41 overs) C Tshiki 47, R. MacBeth 3-40

Brigade 142-4 (33.1 overs) J Thompson 50 no

Brigade won by six wickets

Eglinton v Ardmore

Ardmore 291-4 D Curry 84, S Lazars 61

Eglinton 158 (33 overs) A Millar 57

Ardmore won by 133 runs

NCU Junior Cup Final

An unbeaten half-century from Michael Stewart helped Templepatrick beat Cliftonville Academy by 46 runs in the NCU Junior Cup final at Muckamore. It was the Ballyclare side's first triumph in the competition's 127-year history.

Cliftonville Academy v Templepatrick

Templepatrick 225-8 M Stewart 58 no, J Terrett 3-35

Cliftonville Academy 179 D Menaul 46

Templepatrick won by 46 runs