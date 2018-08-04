BBC Sport - England v India: Ben Stokes dismisses Hardik Pandya as hosts' win first Test

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Watch the moment Ben Stokes dismisses Hardik Pandya as England win the first Test at Edgbaston by 31 runs to take a 1-0 series lead over India.

FOLLOW REACTION: England v India - first Test, day four- in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Video

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

Finch ton leads Surrey to T20 victory over Middlesex

Video

'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

Video

GB men win team pursuit bronze

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired