BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli trapped lbw by Ben Stokes
'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli
Watch the moment England's Ben Stokes traps India captain Virat Kohli lbw to leave the tourists 141-7, chasing 194 to win the first Test at Edgbaston.
