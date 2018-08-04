BBC Sport - England v India: James Anderson dismisses Dinesh Karthik to give hosts early breakthrough
'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough
- From the section Cricket
James Anderson removes Dinesh Karthik as England break through early on day four to leave India 112-6 in pursuit of 194 to win the first Test.
