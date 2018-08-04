England v India: Ben Stokes takes 4-40 as hosts win by 31 runs in Edgbaston thriller

Media playback is not supported on this device 'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

First Specsavers Test, Edgbaston (day four of five) England 287 (Root 80, Ashwin 4-62) & 180 (Curran 63, Ishant 5-51) India 274 (Kohli 149, Curran 4-74) & 162 (Kohli 51, Stokes 4-40) England won by 31 runs Scorecard

England held their nerve to complete a tense 31-run victory over India in the first Test on an enthralling fourth morning at Edgbaston.

India - resuming on 110-5 in pursuit of 194 - were bowled out for 162 as tension mounted in an increasingly boisterous crowd.

James Anderson removed Dinesh Karthik with the sixth ball of the day before Ben Stokes produced a brilliant over to dismiss captain Virat Kohli for 51 and Mohammed Shami.

The all-rounder sealed victory by having Hardik Pandya caught at first slip to finish with 4-40.

Both of captain Joe Root's gambles paid off: Stokes struck twice in his first over and recalled leg-spinner Adil Rashid trapped Ishant Sharma in his first over.

Stokes in particular bowled with aggression and intelligence, although he is set to miss the second Test at Lord's as his court case for affray begins on Monday.

While India came up short, their performance was a far cry from their dismal tour four years ago and bodes well for the remainder of what promises to be a keenly contested five-Test series.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'That is the moment!' - Stokes traps Kohli lbw

More to follow.