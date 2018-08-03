BBC Sport - England v India: First Test in balance after day three as Sam Curran & Stuart Broad shine

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Watch highlights as Sam Curran's maiden Test fifty and a disciplined bowling display help England claw their way back into the first Test against India at Edgbaston.

India need 84 more runs with five wickets in hand as the Test match heads for a conclusion early on day four.

READ MORE: Hosts fight back with ball after batting collapse

WATCH MORE: 'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

Available to UK users only.

