BBC Sport - Aaron Finch ton leads Surrey to nine-wicket win over Middlesex in T20 Blast
Finch ton leads Surrey to T20 victory over Middlesex
- From the section Cricket
Surrey opener Aaron Finch scores an unbeaten 117 to help the hosts beat Middlesex by nine wickets in the T20 Blast. He hit 11 fours and eight sixes as Surrey reached their target of 222 with four overs to spare.
