BBC Sport - England v India: Stuart Broad dismisses Shikhar Dhawan

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Watch England's Stuart Broad dismiss India's Shikhar Dhawan for 13 as he takes two early wickets to check India's chase of 194 to win the first Test at Edgbaston.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - first Test, day three - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

