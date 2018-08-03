BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran reaches maiden Test 50 with six

'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

Watch the moment that England's Sam Curran reached his maiden Test 50 with a huge six off India's Ishant Sharma on day three of the first Test at Edgbaston.

