BBC Sport - England v India: Sam Curran reaches maiden Test 50 with six
'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six
- From the section Cricket
Watch the moment that England's Sam Curran reached his maiden Test 50 with a huge six off India's Ishant Sharma on day three of the first Test at Edgbaston.
