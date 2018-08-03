BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli catches Ben Stokes as hosts' collapse
Stokes edges to Kohli as England collapse
- From the section Cricket
Watch Ben Stokes edge Ishant Sharma to India captain Virat Kohli as England collapse to 86-6 - a lead of only 99 - on the third day of the first Test at Edgbaston.
Available to UK users only.
