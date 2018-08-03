Watch Ben Stokes edge Ishant Sharma to India captain Virat Kohli as England collapse to 86-6 - a lead of only 99 - on the third day of the first Test at Edgbaston.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - first Test, day three - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'That is the big one' - Root falls as England stutter

Available to UK users only.