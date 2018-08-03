BBC Sport - England v India: Joe Root dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin
'That is the big one' - Root falls as England stutter
- From the section Cricket
Watch England captain Joe Root glance Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to leg slip for 14 as England stutter on day three of the first Test at Edgbaston.
FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - first Test, day three - in-play clips, radio & text
READ MORE: 'We are all extras in the Virat Kohli show'
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired