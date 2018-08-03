BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Emily Kay wins silver for Britain in the women's 10km scratch race cycling

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Emily Kay wins Great Britain's first medal of the European Championships after taking silver in the women's 10km scratch race cycling in Glasgow.

