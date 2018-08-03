BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Adam Peaty and James Wilby through as Ross Murdoch misses out

'That's tough' - Peaty and Wilby through as Murdoch misses out

Great Britain's Adam Peaty, James Wilby and Ross Murdoch are the three fastest qualifiers in the men's 100m breaststroke but Murdoch doesn't progress as only two swimmers from each country are allowed to advance to the semi-finals.

FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired