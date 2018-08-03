BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Adam Peaty and James Wilby through as Ross Murdoch misses out
'That's tough' - Peaty and Wilby through as Murdoch misses out
Great Britain's Adam Peaty, James Wilby and Ross Murdoch are the three fastest qualifiers in the men's 100m breaststroke but Murdoch doesn't progress as only two swimmers from each country are allowed to advance to the semi-finals.
