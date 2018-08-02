BBC Sport - England v India highlights: Brilliant Virat Kohli leads India fightback

Brilliant Kohli leads India fightback

Watch highlights as Virat Kohli hits a brilliant 149 as England end day two of the first Test with a 22-run lead with nine second-innings wickets left at Edgbaston.

READ MORE: Kohli's masterful 149 rescues India against England

WATCH MORE: 'What a ripper' - Ashwin bowls Cook

Brilliant Kohli leads India fightback

