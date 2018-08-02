Kia Super League: Loughborough Lightning beat Surrey Stars to go top as Diamonds beat Vipers

Sophie Devine struck five sixes in her unbeaten 61 for Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough Lightning moved top of the Women's Super League with a comfortable nine-wicket win against Surrey Stars.

Sophie Devine struck an unbeaten 61 off just 32 balls as Lightning chased a target of 96 with 10 overs to spare.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Diamonds won for the first time as they beat 2016 champions Southern Vipers by 12 runs.

Lauren Winfield led the way with 64 off 38 balls as the Vikings made 175-5 before Katherine Brunt took 5-26 to restrict the Vipers' chase to 163-9.

Loughborough move four points clear of defending champions Western Storm having played a game more and after a fourth win in five matches.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver (45) failed to find support as Surrey were skittled for just 95 with Jenny Gunn (3-19) and Kirstie Gordon (3-13) the pick of the bowlers.

Devine, who struck four fours and five sixes, and Amy Jones (24 not out) made quick work of the reply to pick up a bonus point victory.

Southern Vipers' hopes of reaching a third successive final appear all but over as they fell to a fourth successive defeat against Yorkshire Diamonds at York.

Chamari Atapattu (43 off 32 balls) and Brunt (21 not out) helped set an imposing total. The Vipers then lost captain Suzie Bates (34) early on while Amelia Kerr (26 not out) was left stranded in the final over.