T20 Blast: Glamorgan beat Gloucestershire by two runs in last ball drama

Vitality Blast, Sophia Gardens Glamorgan 201-6 (20 overs): Meschede 77*, Donald 31; Howell 3-39, Payne 2-26 Gloucestershire 199-9 (20 overs): Taylor 52, Higgins 37; Hogan 3-31, van der Gugten 3-54 Glamorgan (2 pts) won by 2 runs

Glamorgan held on for a nail-biting two-run victory in the T20 Blast as Gloucestershire almost pulled off an improbable late comeback.

Andrew Tye clubbed two sixes off Timm van der Gugten's last over but was bowled by the final ball, as Gloucestershire finished on 199-9.

Jack Taylor smashed 52 off 21 balls, but Michael Hogan's 3-31 pegged them back.

Craig Meschede's career-best 77 not out off 47 balls took Glamorgan to 201-6.

Benny Howell (3-39) took key wickets and David Payne (2-26) bowled tidily but Glamorgan took 25 off Tye's final over to set a formidable target.

The visitors got off to a flying start, aided by a rare five-run penalty for 'fake fielding' against Graham Wagg, but Ruaidhri Smith claimed two wickets in the seventh over to halt the charge.

Wagg was then struck on the head by a ferocious straight drive and taken off for medical checks, before Taylor's onslaught set up the last-ball drama as van der Gugten held his nerve to hit Tye's stumps.

Gloucestershire slip to third in the South group with 11 points from eight games, while Glamorgan remain sixth but just a point outside the top four.

Glamorgan's Craig Meschede told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was nice to get a go at the top of the order again and I feel good about my innings. I don't think you can replace a player like Colin (Ingram, batting at three) but it's just good to get those opportunities and make contributions to the team.

"I feel like I can express myself naturally at three, I prefer batting high in the order and I feel less pressure.

"We showed some great nerves at the end there, it was a great game of cricket, that's what T20 cricket is about with the excitement and a great crowd. We got over the line so it's two from two and good momentum going into the next game (against Middlesex)."

Gloucestershire bowler Andrew Tye:

"It was a pretty exciting game in the end, it was a shame we didn't perform with the ball as well as we would have liked, but to get as close as we did was a true testament to this team and the fact we never give up.

"The thought with the last ball was just to try to get bat on ball, but to Timm's credit he bowled a very good yorker under pressure.

"Jack's an enigmatic player, the fact he managed to lift the team from behind the eight-ball was unbelievable, just a shame he got out in that last over."