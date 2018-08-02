BBC Sport - England v India: Ben Stokes bowls Dinesh Karthik

'Unbelievable bowling' - Stokes removes Karthik's middle stump

Ben Stokes removes Dinesh Karthik's middle stump with an excellent inswinging delivery during the first Test between England and India at Edgbaston.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - first Test, day two- in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Curran begins devastating spell with Vijay wicket

Clips available to UK users only.

