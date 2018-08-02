BBC Sport - T20 BLAST: Quick-thinking Essex fielder Dan Lawrence catches Kent's Daniel Bell-Drummond
Quick-thinking fielder takes clever boundary catch
Essex Eagles fielder Dan Lawrence shows amazing awareness to take a catch then throw the ball into the air as he steps over the boundary rope before jumping back into play to gather the ball and dismiss Kent Spitfire's Daniel Bell-Drummond for 19.
