BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli reaches century

'Take a bow, skipper' - Brilliant Kohli reaches century

Watch the moment India captain Virat Kohli reaches his century on the second day of the first Test against England at Edgbaston.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - first Test, day two- in-play clips, radio & text

READ MORE: Root says Kohli 'mic drop' celebration was funny

